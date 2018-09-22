Logan Paul Responds To Dana White’s Recent Comments

Logan Paul is not letting up on his desires to fight in the UFC. The YouTube star held a boxing event of his own recently in which he battled fellow YouTuber KSI in the main event. The fight did some decent numbers and ended in a Draw between the pair. A rematch is expected for next year.

After the fight, however, Paul started dropping hints about wanting to fight in the UFC. Paul believes his high school wrestling background could serve him well in the Octagon. UFC President Dana White heard these rumblings, and was quick to shut them down recently. White said Paul would get “murdered” if he fought inside the Octagon.

Paul recently responded to White’s claims on Twitter, telling the UFC boss “you have no idea what I’m capable of”:

“damn. you’re thinking real simple D. “he would get hurt badly” you let CM fight. stop acting like you do it for the sport. paycheck = fight. you have no idea what I’m capable of.”

