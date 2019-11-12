Logan Paul Says He’d Fight ‘F*cking P*ssy’ Dillon Danis Any Day

Popular YouTube personality Logan Paul has fired shots at Dillon Danis.

Paul is coming off a split decision loss to KSI in their boxing rematch this past Saturday night (Nov. 9). Danis claimed that he was banned from attending the fight, which was held inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, due to being a “threat” since he has beef with Paul. Several boxing and MMA reporters later confirmed the claim through sources.

Logan Paul Puts Dillon Danis On Blast

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Paul had some choice words for the Bellator prospect (via BJPenn.com).

“To be honest with you I’d fight Dillon any day. Dillon, you’re a f*cking p*ssy. You’re a lot of talk and no one in the MMA community likes you. You got a few Twitter followers who are on your d*ck and that’s it. I can assure you if you came over to the YouTube space we’d f*ck you up, specifically me,” Paul said.

Paul went on to rule out an MMA bout with Danis.

“I’d probably box the guy, his BJJ game is too good for me to try and roll with him. But boxing bro? MMA guys, we sparred a lot of them training for KSI because of the wild punches. I would love to box Dillon Danis. But do the fans want to see me box Dillon? Does Dillon put people in seats? Who the f*ck is Dillon Danis? He’s Conor McGregor’s friend and he’s a punk-ass kid who chirps on Twitter. He’s got fat thumbs,” Paul said.