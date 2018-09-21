Dana White Says Logan Paul Would Get “Murdered” In The UFC

Contrary to popular belief, UFC President Dana White does not seem interested in bringing in Logan Paul to the UFC. The YouTube star expressed interest in utilizing his high school wrestling background inside the Octagon. One UFC star seems intent on landing the fight for himself and making it happen.

It doesn’t seem like White is on board for the endeavor. Following the UFC 229 press conference, White said Paul would get “murdered” in the UFC (via Bloody Elbow):

“That guy would get murdered here,” White said. “He would get hurt badly. If I ever let him fight in the UFC, I should be arrested.”

White credited Paul for doing big business with fellow YouTube star KSI in their boxing fight. While he credits the young man’s business skills, he noted that the UFC is no place to play around in:

“No hate for the kid,” White said. “Good for him. Look at the business that guy has built on YouTube and the number of pay-per-views they did on YouTube. They did 800,000 at $10 for two guys that fight fans have never heard of.

“He’s built a great business for himself, great for him, it’s awesome. But trust me: don’t play around here. You will get hurt.”

What do you think about White’s comments on Paul?