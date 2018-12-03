Rafael Lovato Jr. On Title Shot Against Mousasi: ‘Everything Has Just Worked Out Perfectly’

Rafael Lovato Jr. believes that his Bellator middleweight title opportunity was inevitable.

Lovato Jr. will be next in line for a shot at the Bellator middleweight championship. Lovato Jr. will challenge title holder Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 214 on Jan. 26. The action will take place inside The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Rafael Lovato Jr. Says The Timing Is Right For A Title Shot

Lovato Jr. recently appeared on MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour” to discuss his title opportunity against Mousasi. He had the following to say:

“It was definitely my goal and my vision to be fighting for the belt around this time. Everything has just worked out perfectly, it’s been quite a ride. I’m super thankful to be in this position right now. You never really know how that’s going to go, so a lot of it kind of rested on what Mousasi wanted to do. So if he had said ‘nah, I don’t want to fight that guy, I’ll wait for [Lyoto] Machida,’ I think Bellator probably would have granted his wish.”

In the main event of Bellator 214, Fedor Emelianenko and light heavyweight champion Ryan Bader will do battle to determine the Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix finals winner. The winner of the tournament will be recognized as the new Bellator heavyweight champion.

UFC 233 will take place on the same night as Bellator 214. That event will also be in Los Angeles. UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw will challenge flyweight title holder Henry Cejudo, plus Ben Askren will make his UFC debut.

