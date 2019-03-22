Luis Pena Apologizes For Missing Weight Ahead Of UFC Nashville

Luis Pena missed weight for his featherweight bout against Steven Peterson for the UFC’s Nashville event. Pena was also the only on the card that missed weight and that is usually a blemish that follow a fighter’s career with the unforgiving fans of mixed martial arts. Recognizing this, Pena took to social media to issue his apology for missing weight.

“I took full responsibility for missing weight,” Pena said to fans in his post. He apologized to Peterson and the UFC citing poor judgement on the final stage of his weight cut. While Pena said he was not looking for sympathy, he said he just wanted to acknowledge his fault in a fight that meant a lot to him. Pena is grateful for where his career has taken him and found it surreal that he is fighting for the UFC in Tennessee, where he fought one of his first fights in his career.

“I approached the last part of my cut the wrong way and that is on me.” – Luis Pena

While Pena missed weight by two-and-a-half pounds, the bout will go ahead as planned with Pena being fined 30 percent of his purse according to the UFC. Peterson is a former LFA champion who last fought in July of 2018 where he won a split decision against Matte Bessette in The Ultimate Fighter 27 season finale.

Pena has gone 1-1 since entering the UFC with his last fight being a split decision loss to Michael Trizano at UFC Fight Night 139. The loss to Trizano was the first loss of Pena’s professional career, and he is looking to bounce back in Nashville against Peterson who is also 1-1 since coming into the UFC.

Will the weight cutting issue be a factor on fight night against Peterson?