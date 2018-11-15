Luis Pena Moving Down to 145 With First Opponent In Mind

After suffering his first professional loss, Luis Pena is looking to make a change. ESPN reported that Luis Pena is looking to move down to featherweight and that he even has an opponent in mind.

At UFC Fight Night 139, Luis Pena lost a competitive split decision to Mike Trizano during the main card which aired on FS1. The bout was intended to serve as an unofficial TUF 27 finale, presenting Pena an opportunity to prove who would have really won the TUF 27 season had he not suffered a foot injury that prevented him from continuing in the tournament. Pena was quoted as saying that he would “Without a doubt” have won the season of TUF and went on to say in July, “No offense to either one of them, but that would have been me in there, and I knew no matter which one of them I would have fought, I would have come up with the win, in my opinion.”

After being declared wrong in this prediction by one judge too many, Pena is already looking to switch things up by moving down to the featherweight division. And the first person he’d like to face when he gets there? None other than Artem Lobov. Pena even took to Twitter to state that he’d love the bout to take place before the end of the year:

@RusHammerMMA you wanna fight before the end of the year 🤷🏽‍♂️ let’s do it https://t.co/WfeCyS6B3P — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) November 14, 2018

Luis Pena has recently found a home at AKA and made many new friends there, one of them being Zubaira Tukhogov. The ESPN report states that Pena’s interest in facing Lobov stems from the fact that Pena’s training partner Zubaira Tukhogov was pulled from facing Artem Lobov at UFC Fight Night 138, so Pena is volunteering to defend the honor of AKA on Tukhogov’s behalf.

Is a move to 145 the right move for Luis Pena to make?