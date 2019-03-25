Despite Missing Weight, Luis Pena Plans On Remaining At Featherweight

Despite missing weight, Luis Pena left UFC Nashville with an impressive unanimous decision win over Steven Peterson. Although some might have doubted his ability to remain at 145 pounds, Pena reveals he spoke to UFC officials and has decided to remain at the weight class (via MMA Junkie):

“I actually spoke to Sean Shelby almost immediately after everything happened (at weigh-ins),” Pena said. “We had a good conversation. He said he knows that things happen. He knows the circumstances that happened, and he’s going to give me another chance.

“Sean’s a great guy, and it seems that they’ve put some stock in me, and that means a lot to me, so I want to just go ahead and prove them right.”

Pena is a former Ultimate Fighter competitor who came into Saturday night off his first loss. Michael Trizano defeated Pena via split decision back in November, marking his first career mixed martial arts (MMA) defeat. Pena’s victory over Peterson in Tennessee was the first of his career to be by way of decision, after finishing all his past victories.

The 25-year-old has a bright future ahead of him regardless of what weight class he decides to compete at. The Italian has thrived since joining the likes of Daniel Cormier at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA).

What do you think about Pena deciding to remain at featherweight?