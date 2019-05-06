Luis Pena Returns to Lightweight at UFC Greenville

It now appears as though Luis Pena’s stint in the UFC’s featherweight division turned out to be a pit stop. After missing weight by 2.5 pounds prior to his UFC Nashville victory over Steven Peterson, Pena has decided to return to his familiar weight class of lightweight when he takes on Matt Wiman at UFC Greenville, as reported by Greenville Online.

The 25-year-old Luis Pena has only stumbled once in his MMA career, with a record of 6-1, and that was to fellow Ultimate Fighter alum Michael Trizano last November. Pena was able to successfully bounce back with a victory over Steven Peterson in March, though the victory was somewhat dampened by the aforementioned weight-miss. Pena is taking steps to correct that mistake, though, by moving back up to his home at 155 and will do so against a fighter 10 years his senior and as many losses as Pena has fights.

Matt Wiman is a veteran of the Octagon, but he has not competed in over four years. The last time Wiman competed was in November of 2014 at UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs. Swanson, which saw Wiman defeat Isaac Vallie-Flagg by unanimous decision. Wiman made his UFC debut way back at UFC 60 in a loss to Spencer Fisher. Now 16-7, Wiman has a UFC record of 10-5 and will present an interesting challenge for the young Pena.

With the addition of this lightweight bout, the UFC Greenville card includes:

Main Event: Renato Moicano vs. The Korean Zombie

Andrea Lee vs. Montano de la Rosa

Luis Pena vs. Matt Wiman

Bryan Barberena vs. Randy Brown

Kevin Holland vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Allen Crowder vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Ashley Yoder vs. Syuri Kondo

Markus Perez vs. Deron Winn

Ariane Lipski vs. Molly McCann

Andre Ewell vs. Anderson dos Santos

How do you think Luis Pena will pose in his lightweight return?