Luke Rockhold Admits He Might Be Getting Itch For UFC Return

Luke Rockhold says he may have an itch to step back inside the Octagon.

After suffering a knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz back in July 2019, Rockhold claimed he was content with exploring other ventures in his life but wouldn’t close the door on fighting again. UFC president Dana White stated that he preferred to see Rockhold hang up the gloves as he’s already an established model for various major brands. Rockhold seemingly agreed but it appears he may want to compete again.

Luke Rockhold Making UFC Comeback?

Rockhold spoke to MMA UK and admitted that he could have that itch to return to fighting professionally (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“That’s why I just kept my mouth shut,” Rockhold told MMA UK when asked about retiring and then staging a comeback. “People just do it to seek attention. I’m not trying to like make some big statement, make attention about it when I’m not sure about it.

“Here we are now. I’m getting healthier and I might be getting an itch. We’ll see.”

There was a time when Rockhold looked to be the future of the middleweight division. He was able to capture the 185-pound gold via TKO over Chris Weidman. While many believed this would be the beginning of a long reign, Rockhold ended up getting knocked out by Michael Bisping in their rematch. Rockhold went 1-3 in his last four outings before going on a hiatus.

Rockhold also told MMA UK that he sees options should he decide to fight again. One of those options is Anderson Silva. Rockhold has expressed regret over not being able to share the Octagon with “The Spider” during his prime. He also said a potential option could be a rematch with Chris Weidman. The two were scheduled to collide again but Weidman suffered an injury.