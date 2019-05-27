Luke Rockhold Says Anthony Smith Isn’t A Credible Threat At 205 Pounds

Luke Rockhold isn’t sold on Anthony Smith as a legit force in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight division.

Rockhold and Smith have exchanged words dating back to “Lionheart’s” preparation for his March title bout against Jon Jones. Rockhold criticized Smith as a title contender. Smith went as far as to say he wants to drill a hole through Rockhold’s face.

Luke Rockhold Still Not Impressed By Anthony Smith

Rockhold appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour.” The former UFC middleweight champion continued to rag on Smith’s viability as a top light heavyweight:

“It’s just me coming into this division, I wanted a fight, he seemed like a logical opponent. And then they trot him up and Jon picked him off as an easy fight. So [Jones] basically made the UFC take it, and I just didn’t think much of the matchup, and obviously I don’t think the rest of the world thought much of the matchup once it happened.

“I got a problem telling the truth, so I don’t think much of him. I don’t think he’s a credible character in the division, really. He’s about to get shut down. He’s about to get it [from Alexander Gustafsson at UFC Stockholm]. He’s going to get beat up bad, back-and-back, and be put in his place, just like I said.”

Rockhold is set to make his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz on July 6 at UFC 239. As for Smith, he’ll be back in action this Saturday (June 1). He’ll go one-on-one with Alexander Gustafsson.