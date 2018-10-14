Luke Rockhold Calls Yoel Romero A ‘Cheap F*ck’

Luke Rockhold calls Yoel Romero a cheater once again and says he’s open to a rematch at 205 pounds.

Rockhold is set to go one-on-one with Chris Weidman in a rematch. The two will collide on Nov. 3 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City in the co-main event of UFC 230. In their first encounter, Rockhold earned a TKO victory to capture the UFC middleweight title.

Luke Rockhold Has Some Words For Yoel Romero

Rockhold was last seen in action back in February. He was knocked out by Yoel Romero. Ahead of the bout, Romero missed the middleweight limit. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Rockhold said he’s willing to fight Romero again (via BJPenn.com):

“Yoel’s a piece that can’t make weight. I don’t even know how he exists in the rankings. He missed weight for two back-to-back title fights. The guy’s a cheap f*ck and I’ll find him at light heavyweight if he wants to do it again.”

Romero was initially set to compete on the UFC 230 card as well. His bout with Paulo Costa was scrapped as “The Soldier of God” wasn’t going to recover in time from his injuries. There were last-minute plans to have Romero take on Alexander Gustafsson, but it never came to fruition.

UFC 230 will be headlined by a heavyweight title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis. Also set for the card is Jacare Souza vs. David Branch and Israel Adesanya vs. Derek Brunson. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 230.

Do you think we’ll ever see Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero II?