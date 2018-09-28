Luke Rockhold believes Conor McGregor is on the brink of insanity and he’s loving every second of it.

McGregor is scheduled to go one-on-one with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. The highly anticipated title fight will headline UFC 229 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Oct. 6. It’ll be McGregor’s first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout since Nov. 2016.

Luke Rockhold: ‘Conor McGregor is on The Brink of Insanity’

Rockhold is well aware of McGregor’s antics at the UFC 229 press conference. While Rockhold has had some differences with American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), he still has many friends and former training partners at the gym including Nurmagomedov. Rockhold admitted to Submission Radio that he gets a kick out of McGregor’s verbal fury (via Bloody Elbow):

“I watched a bit of it on my drive to practice. It is what it is. I think there’s obviously somewhat of a communication barrier, but Khabib gets his point across. He’s composed. You can see his demeanor. I know where he’s at. Conor’s…Conor. He’s selling it, man. He’s on the brink of insanity and it’s f—king awesome.”

Many are expecting UFC 229 to bring in a large amount of pay-per-view buys. UFC president Dana White claims UFC 229 was trending at a buyrate of 2.5 million. McGregor is the UFC’s top draw and has helped break records with PPVs such as UFC 205. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 229 next Saturday night.

Do you think Conor McGregor’s UFC 229 press conference antics will help score more PPV buys?