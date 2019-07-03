Luke Rockhold Expects Title Shot Against Jon Jones With Win at UFC 239

Luke Rockhold knows what it’s like to be a champion under the UFC banner and still has the desire

Luke Rockhold knows what it’s like to be a champion under the UFC banner and still has the desire to be the top fighter in the division again.

Thus, with a move to a new weight division, his confidence has risen yet again to be a champion. With his debut in the light heavyweight division just days away, he has his sights set further down the road.

The former UFC middleweight champion is slated to fight Jan Blachowicz in a key bout on the main card of the UFC 239 pay-per-view event this Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While Blachowicz presents a dangerous presence in the Octagon, Rockhold can’t help but think that a win at this event could see him jump the line right into title contention. It doesn’t hurt that his teammate, UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, has his next fight booked against Stipe Miocic in August which appears to be the only thing that stands in his way of a fight with UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Luke Rockhold Expects Title Shot

Should Jones retain his title over Thiago Santos in the headliner of UFC 239 and Rockhold winning his fight, he thinks that makes a recipe for a title fight in the near future.

“Look at the division, look at the people there. I’m fighting the No. 6 ranked guy in the world. Look what’s ahead of me. There aren’t that many options for Mr. Jon Jones and I’ve proven myself in this game. I’m not looking to f—king dance around. I’m looking to go straight through. Straight to Jon,” Rockhold told MMA Fighting.

“D.C.’s got a fight coming up. He ain’t fighting that fight [against Jon Jones] any time soon. He’s got a heavyweight fight coming up. I’ll be prepared for what’s there. I’m going to go handle my business and we’re going to see where the lay of the land is. I’ll be proving myself July 6.”