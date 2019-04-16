Luke Rockhold Explains Why He Is The Man To Beat Jon Jones

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold explains why he is the man to finally beat Jon Jones after moving up to 205 pounds.

Luke Rockhold is making the jump up to 205 pounds. The Californian is moving out of the 185-pound division in which he once ruled as champion. Rockhold comes off a knockout loss to Yoel Romero back in February of last year. An interim middleweight title was on the line if Rockhold would’ve won, as Romero missed weight and was ineligible for the strap.

After failing to get back into the 185-pound title picture, Rockhold decided to make a change. He’ll step up to light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239 in July. Rockhold believes the ability to fight closer to his natural weight will benefit him inside the cage. He also thinks he has what it takes to make history in the weight class.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Rockhold explained why he is the man to finally dethrone Jon Jones at 205 pounds:

“I don’t believe there’s a man in the world who can compete with me on the ground,” Rockhold said. “I don’t believe Jon is that polished on the feet, I think he adjusts, I think he’s tactical.

“And I think I have the skills to beat him there, I have the skills to beat him on the ground, and I think the wrestling is pretty much nullified, I don’t really think it plays much of a factor.”

In a thin light heavyweight division, Rockhold doesn’t think it takes much to get a title opportunity:

“I don’t think it takes much,” Rockhold said. “It takes a good performance. It’s all about the performance of what we do and how you do it, so let’s just wait and see. Check me out July 6th, I’m going to go put this man away and then we can talk, then we can talk about what’s up.”



Do you think Rockhold has what it takes to dethrone Jones inside the Octagon?