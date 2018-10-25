Luke Rockhold Eying UFC 232 Return

Luke Rockhold’s Octagon return will have to wait just a bit longer. Initially, Rockhold was scheduled to face Chris Weidman at next month’s (Sat. November 3, 2018) UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV). It would’ve been a rematch from their initial clash in 2015, where Rockhold handed Weidman his first career loss.

Unfortunately, Rockhold suffered a few injuries that forced him to withdraw. Now, Weidman will remain on the Madison Square Garden card, instead facing jiu-jitsu specialist Ronaldo “Jarace” Souza. Rockhold spoke to “Submission Radio” recently to discuss the matter. He mentioned having already defeated both men, and predicts Weidman will whine for a title shot (via MMA Mania):

“Jacare and Chris Weidman, I’ve had to beat the breaks off both of them,” Rockhold said. “We’ll see who comes out on top and where they fall.

“I think Weidman’s gonna bitch and complain and wait around for a title fight again like he’s been talking, like he deserves it when he’s one in his last four fights, or something like that.”

As for when Rockhold could return to the Octagon, he’d like to fight on UFC 232 in December:

“I think there’s a chance if something plays out, December 29, it’s not a bad idea,” Rockhold said. “And I know there’s a big card coming at the beginning of the year. There’s a big card I believe on ESPN or something like that back in New York.

“We’ll see. We’ll see how it all plays out. But I’ll be on my game, I’ll be doing my thing and I’m not looking to take much time off.”

What do you think about Rockhold wanting to return at UFC 232?