Luke Rockhold Needs The Right Deal to Fight Chris Weidman at UFC 230

Luke Rockhold needs a deal that caters to his needs if he’s expected to take on Chris Weidman at UFC 230.

Rockhold was last seen in action against Yoel Romero at UFC 221 back in February. The former UFC middleweight champion was knocked out in the third round. Rockhold was competing for the interim 185-pound gold. The title wasn’t on the line for Romero as he missed weight before the bout took place.

Luke Rockhold Needs The Right Deal

It was reported that Rockhold vs. Weidman II was in the works for UFC 230. Nothing has been made official and talks surrounding the bout have been minimal. Speaking to the media at an event with his sponsor American Ethanol, Rockhold explained why the rematch isn’t set in stone (via MMAJunkie.com):

“No pen to paper. Of course it’s intriguing. Madison Square Garden vs. Weidman – (I’m) No. 2, he’s No. 3 (in the official UFC rankings). It’s a pretty clear-cut fight. You go out there and do the job at Madison Square … it’s fun, it’s sexy. You’ve got to show me the right contract. I don’t need to do anything. Business is good. We’re doing business everywhere. I’ve got a lot of things going on. When you show me the right contract, I’ll sign the right contract.”

Back in Dec. 2015, Rockhold defeated Weidman via fourth round TKO to capture the UFC middleweight championship. It was the first loss in Weidman’s professional mixed martial arts career. Since that fight, Weidman has gone 1-3 while Rockhold has gone 1-2. It’s very much a situation of “something has to give” if these two former champions clash again.

UFC 230 is without a main event at this time. The co-main event will feature a lightweight tilt between Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz. The event will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3. Stick with MMA News for the latest info on UFC 230.

Do you think we’ll ultimately see Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman II at UFC 230?