Luke Rockhold On MMA Future: ‘It Feels Good To Focus On Other Things’

Luke Rockhold appears to be content doing things outside of MMA.

Rockhold was last seen in action back in July. He moved up to the light heavyweight division to take on Jan Blachowicz. The former UFC middleweight champion was knocked out in the second round. Rockhold has gone 1-3 in his last four outings with all three losses coming by way of knockout.

Luke Rockhold Moving On From MMA?

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Rockhold admitted that he’s finding joy doing things outside of fighting, such as modeling.

“My head is content where I’m at right now,” Rockhold told MMA Fighting. “I’ve done a lot of things in the sport. I’m not trying to be a headline maker. I’m not trying to say I’m going to retire and then want to come back. I don’t like to close doors on things in life.

“Right now, I’m just happy not fighting. It feels good to focus on other things.”

Rockhold will be competing in a grappling match at Polaris 12 against Nick Rodriguez on Nov. 30. Rockhold said that he won’t rule out a few more grappling matches, but fighting may no longer be in the cards.

“Fighting takes a lot. I’ve done it, I’ve been to the top of the game. I just don’t have the same passion, the hunger for it at this point,” Rockhold said. “I’m excited to go in other realms of life. I know I have a lot of fans out there. I’m sorry I’m not fighting but you never know. Maybe someday I will but I don’t foresee it at this point.

“A couple grappling matches to keep myself entertained in the process, I think the people who tune in will have some fun watching. I’m going to bring it to this kid, and if I do another one, I’m sure it’s going to be fun and entertaining.”