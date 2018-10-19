Luke Rockhold Pulled From UFC 230 Due To Injury

Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman II is off the UFC 230 card.

Rockhold was scheduled to meet Weidman a second time inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 3. This would’ve been Weidman’s first bout since July 2017. He’s been out with a hand injury but was finally ready to get back inside the Octagon. Unless he gets a replacement opponent, he’ll have to wait even longer.

Luke Rockhold Off UFC 230 Card

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto first reported that Rockhold has been injured and as a result he has been forced off the UFC 230 event:

Per sources, Luke Rockhold is out of his middleweight fight against Chris Weidman at UFC 230. UFC already working on shuffling things around. This is the co-main event currently. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 19, 2018

Reason for withdrawal is injury to Rockhold, per sources. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 19, 2018

Sources have confirmed to Damon Martin that Rockhold has indeed been removed from the card and that the search for a replacement opponent is underway but nothing has been signed yet.

UFC 230 has been through so many twists and turns. This latest change only adds to the roller coaster ride that has been UFC 230. It’ll be interesting to see what bout gets promoted to the main card if Weidman ends up being pulled as well. While not confirmed, it’s possible that Jacare Souza vs. David Branch will be promoted to the co-main event slot should that situation arise.

The scheduled main event for UFC 230 will be heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier defending his title against Derrick Lewis. Even that bout isn’t 100 percent in the clear as both men will need additional medical checks from the New York State Athletic Commission. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on UFC 230.

Who do you think should be Chris Weidman’s replacement opponent for UFC 230?