Luke Rockhold Says Chris Weidman Moving Up To Light Heavyweight ‘Is A Good Move’

Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman have had a rivalry for many years now. The two fought at UFC 194 where Rockhold TKO’d Weidman to win the middleweight championship.

Now that the two are back in the same division, a rematch could happen. But, rivalry or not, Rockhold admits this is a good move for the former middleweight king.

“Yeah, I think it’s a good move for Chris,” Rockhold said to Submission Radio (h/t The Body Lock). He’s probably a bit drained [at 185]. He’s a big guy himself. He should translate well.”

Like himself, Luke Rockhold says not having to cut that much weight will be good for Chris Weidman. And, if a rematch happens, it happens, according to Rockhold.

“I think a lot of light heavyweights lack technique and they get away with their size. If you come up with technique and skill, you’ll do well in this weight class,” he said. “Chris is a tough guy, I’m sure he’ll do his thing. We’ll see down the line [about a rematch], you never know.”

Luke Rockhold has his first 205-pound fight against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239. As for Chris Weidman, he does not have a date or opponent for his light heavyweight debut.