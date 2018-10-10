Luke Rockhold Says Conor McGregor Doesn’t Deserve Khabib Rematch

Luke Rockhold is adamant about his belief that Conor McGregor shouldn’t get a rematch against UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The reason behind the mindset of the former UFC middleweight champion is due to how their first fight went down at the UFC 229 pay-per-view event, which saw Khabib successfully retain the title by submission. It was a dominating performance.

Thus, when the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has made it known that he seeks a rematch, Rockhold is left with the question as to why. He also brought up how McGregor and his team went past the line with the comments he made leading up to his fight and even the bus attack. This is why he understands the actions of his training partner at AKA.



“I think some things aren’t for fight promotion,” Rockhold said to TMZ Sports. “Conor traveled across the world with a gang of people and attacked and broke into an arena to attack Khabib with weapons.”



“So, I think people are over-stepping their boundaries and attacking Khabib on this front. He jumped a cage. One of Conor’s teammates was antagonizing him and yelling at him after a fight, which was, you know … you beat your guy, it’s pretty much time to shut your mouth.”



Rockhold did bring up a good point which is that typically, a rematch between two fighters is due to the fight being close. Obviously, UFC 229 went against that theory.



“The funny thing … a rematch is usually, they’re close fights. It wasn’t really a close fight. If people wanna see it, if the UFC wants to pay for it, I know Khabib will enjoy a record breaking number, like I said before. It’s gotta be record breaking numbers if he wants a rematch.”