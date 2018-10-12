Luke Rockhold Says It Seems Like USADA Is “Owned”

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) getting involved with the UFC was a major move to legitimize the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). The agency has really been cracking down on fighters who are allegedly using banned substances. In recent years, several big names have been flagged and/or suspended by USADA.

Also, several big fights have been called off due to USADA’s involvement as well. While many fighters are happy to see the sport being cleaned up, they’re also not satisfied with some of the suspensions that have been handed out. For example, Jon Jones – a second time offender – was handed only a 15-month suspension for failing a drug test after his title fight with Daniel Cormier.

The fight took place in the summer of 2017. Jones will be eligible to return to fighting on October 28th, as his suspension is retroactive to when his failed sample was collected. Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold says it’s looking like USADA is “owned.” He spoke to media as a guest fighter at UFC 229 last week. Here’s what he had to say (via MMA Junkie):

“When you get down to real business, these guys should be suspended for a long time,” Rockhold said. “People are learning how to cheat the system. USADA’s got to step their game up and be what they were in the beginning.

“In the beginning, it seemed like they were doing their job. Now it seems like they’re owned. It’s sad to see, but hopefully it can correct itself, and we can get on the right path.”

Rockhold is currently preparing to make his Octagon return at UFC 230 against Chris Weidman. The pay-per-view (PPV) goes down from Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 3rd.

What do you make of Rockhold’s comments?