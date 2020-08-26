Luke Rockhold Sends A Stern Warning To The Middleweight Division

Luke Rockhold is putting the middleweight division on notice.

Rockhold has not fought since he was knocked out by Jan Blachowicz at UFC 239. Since then, he has been hinting a retirement but recently said he will be coming back. Part of the reason he is returning is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and him being bored.

“The world’s f**king boring,” Rockhold said to MMAFighting. “I need some more excitement. Kind of really comes down to that. Options are limited and I do miss fighting. Fighting is a part of me, and I still have a lot left in me, and the world’s f**king boring and I need something more.”

The former UFC middleweight champion says he is almost fully healed but won’t commit to one weight class. Yet, he does admit 185-pounds is where he is beat suited.

“I feel being healthy and with a clear mind with nothing on my shoulders, I’m a problem for every one of these guys,” Rockhold said.

For Luke Rockhold, he knows he is one of the best in the world and plans on proving that in his comeback fight.

“I’m not done. I don’t feel like I’m done,” Rockhold said. “I feel like I have a lot more in me. I enjoy fighting. When I’m in the gym, I’m still the best motherf**ker there. It’s about fighting, stepping into that cage with a clear head and healthy body and taking out whoever’s in front of me.”