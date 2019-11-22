Luke Rockhold Talks Weight-Cutting Issues, Likes Idea Of 195-Pound Division

Luke Rockhold admits that cutting down to 185 pounds took a toll on him, but a 195-pound division may sway him into making a return.

Rockhold recently said he’s content with doing things outside of mixed martial arts. The former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion has been successful with modeling gigs for major companies.

“My head is content where I’m at right now,” Rockhold told MMA Fighting. “I’ve done a lot of things in the sport. I’m not trying to be a headline maker. I’m not trying to say I’m going to retire and then want to come back. I don’t like to close doors on things in life.

“Right now, I’m just happy not fighting. It feels good to focus on other things.”

Rockhold Opens Up On Weight-Cutting Issues

Submission Radio had Rockhold on as a guest. Rockhold discussed weight-cutting issues as well as being open to a 195-pound division (via Bloody Elbow).

“Weight issues, trying to make weight. For me, I feel like I’m killing myself to get down to 185, so I don’t see it,” he said. “That was my reasoning. More weight classes, add them in. Where’s that 195-weight division? Then maybe I think about coming back.”

“I’m 35 but I feel like I’m younger than most of these guys in their 20’s. So, I’m healthy and I’m just living my life,” he continued. “I’m gonna do what I do for now, and if it comes back at some point, so be it. And I don’t foresee that at this point. I’m pretty happy with what I’m doing, and I’m jumping into some other paths. There’s lots left to conquer.”

If Rockhold never returns to MMA competition, he’ll have ended his pro career with a record of 16-5. As previously mentioned, he snagged two major world titles along the way.