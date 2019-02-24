Luke Rockhold Throws Shade At Thiago Santos Following UFC Prague

Luke Rockhold isn’t enamored with Thiago Santos’ latest victory.

Since teasing a move up to the light heavyweight division, Rockhold hasn’t been shy in expressing confidence in his future at 205 pounds. Despite being knocked out in two of his last three bouts at middleweight, Rockhold feels the 205-pounders are too slow and sloppy for him. Rockhold believes he’s the only true test for champion Jon Jones and even ripped the next title challenger Anthony Smith, who fired back.

Luke Rockhold Continues To Rip Light Heavyweights

Santos competed yesterday (Feb. 23) in the main event of UFC on ESPN+ 3. Santos will now enter the top five light heavyweight rankings as he finished fourth ranked Jan Blachowicz in the third round. Rockhold took to Twitter to show he isn’t impressed:

Sloppy Santos ha easy money — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) February 23, 2019

Let’s go — Luke Rockhold (@LukeRockhold) February 23, 2019

“Sloppy Santos ha easy money. Let’s go.”

Rockhold once held UFC middleweight gold and looked to be the dominant force in the division. While many believed he’d have a long reign, Michael Bisping starched him in his first title defense. Criticisms began to loom over Rockhold’s motivation. The former champion was plagued by injuries after that and has only fought twice since losing his title back in June 2016.

Santos used to be a middleweight, but has hit his stride since moving up in weight. “Marreta” has gone 8-1 in his last nine outings. He’s gone on a four-fight winning streak since being knocked out by David Branch.

Do you like the idea of Luke Rockhold vs. Thiago Santos?