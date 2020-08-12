Luke Rockhold Trashes Chris Weidman’s ‘Pathetic’ Performance Against Omari Akhmedov

Luke Rockhold isn’t impressed by Chris Weidman’s showing against Omari Akhmedov.

Weidman took on Akhmedov in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 6. The “All American” was in search of his first victory since July 2017 and he got it. The former UFC middleweight champion defeated Akhmedov via unanimous decision.

Luke Rockhold Slams Chris Weidman’s Efforts Against Omari Akhmedov

Rockhold appeared on Submission Radio and shared his thoughts on Weidman’s bout with Akhmedov (h/t MMAMania).

“Pathetic,” Rockhold told Submission Radio about Weidman’s performance. “Maybe he had weight issues or what. I mean, it looked like a heavyweight fight. It looked like a low-level heavyweight fight. I don’t know. I didn’t like it. It’s a comeback, it’s a weight issue. Maybe he’s got some issues, but nah … look, it was bad.”

There is history between Rockhold and Weidman. Back in Dec. 2015, Rockhold handed Weidman the first loss of his pro MMA career. The rematch was set but Weidman pulled out due to an injury. Michael Bisping ended up being Weidman’s replacement and he knocked out Rockhold to become the UFC middleweight champion.

Rockhold has revealed that he is holding off on retirement. While the former middleweight kingpin never said he was officially retired, he was leaning towards hanging up his gloves going forward. He has the itch to compete again.