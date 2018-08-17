Luke Rockhold wants to see stiffer punishments for Brock Lesnar and Jon Jones.

Rockhold has spoken out against drug use in the sport of mixed martial arts before. He blasted Vitor Belfort for being on testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). He also questioned Yoel Romero’s past U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) flag. He continues to sound off against those who use performance enhancing drugs.

Luke Rockhold Wants Longer Suspensions For Brock Lesnar & Jon Jones

Rockhold recently took aim at Lesnar and Jones. Lesnar’s suspension will end in Jan. 2019. He failed a UFC 200 drug test. Meanwhile, Jones failed drug tests for UFC 200 and UFC 214. It was determined that he used contaminated substances, which caused a positive result in his UFC 200 drug test. He’s using the same argument for the UFC 214 test.

Speaking to the media, Rockhold said USADA needs to lay down the law (via MMAJunkie.com):

“This sport is starting to get a little jokey. I’m just sick of watching Brock, watching Jon – when you get down to real business, these guys should be suspended for a long time. People are learning how to cheat the system. USADA is owned by the UFC. I like fighting clean. I’ve always fought clean, and I want to fight clean people. I want to fight fair. I want a fair playing field. USADA’s got to step their game up and be what they were in the beginning. In the beginning, it seemed like they were doing their job. Now it seems like they’re owned. It’s sad to see, but hopefully it can correct itself and we can get on the right path. I’m sick of it all, and I love it all at the same time.”

The UFC is trying to book a rematch between Rockhold and Chris Weidman for Nov. 3. Rockhold says he needs a better deal in order for that bout to take place. MMA News will keep you posted on the latest info in regards to that fight.

Do you think USADA has become too lax with how they handle failed drug tests?