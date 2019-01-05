Luke Rockhold Sends Warning To ‘Princess’ Jon Jones

Luke Rockhold has his sights set on light heavyweight gold.

Rockhold has had success as a middleweight, but it has become clear that the weight cutting is too much. Before his clash with Yoel Romero back in February 2018, Rockhold was interviewed by Megan Olivi and he looked drained and even had slurred speech. Rockhold ended up losing that fight via third-round knockout.

Luke Rockhold Wants A Piece Of Jon Jones

Rockhold is a good friend of Daniel Cormier having trained with him at American Kickboxing Academy, so it’s no surprise that Rockhold wants a crack at UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. He told TMZ sports that he’s making the trip to 205 pounds to become its kingpin (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m moving up to get after him. That’s what I’m here for. The last couple years, I’ve been compromising myself so much to get down to ’85, and my body just falls apart in training camp the last few weeks. (Being at 205) just feels right. I feel healthy. I feel comfortable, and I’m excited to take down these light heavyweights. I just don’t see a lot there.”

Rockhold made the final part of his message to Jones short and sweet:

“Hold tight – I’m coming, Princess.”

Rockhold was scheduled to take on Chris Weidman in a rematch at UFC 230 back in November. Injuries caused Rockhold to pull out of the fight. It looks like he’s putting middleweight behind him and is set to begin his light heavyweight journey.

Do you think Luke Rockhold poses a threat to Jon Jones?