UFC 230 Highlights: Lyman Good Lays Waste To Ben Saunders

The finishes continue to pour out at UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden. The latest comes from Lyman Good, who laid waste to UFC veteran Ben Saunders in their FS1 preliminary bout. As soon as Good found himself in the clinch with Saunders, he uncorked some devastating uppercuts.

Saunders was rocked and dropped right to the canvas. Good followed him down to the ground, and after some subsequent ground-and-pound, Good was declared the winner. Good picks up the first-round knockout win, while Saunders suffers his second consecutive defeat. He was submitted by Sergio Moraes this past September in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Check out Good’s finish of Saunders here: