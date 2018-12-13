Lyoto Machida Expects ‘Great’ Bellator Debut Against Rafael Carvalho

Lyoto Machida anticipates a solid Bellator debut.

This Saturday night (Dec. 14), Machida will step inside the Bellator cage for the first time. He’ll be going one-on-one with former Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho. With a win, Machida sets himself up in prime position to challenge the winner of Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr.

“The Dragon” Seeks Victory In Bellator Debut

Machida recently spoke to Bloody Elbow ahead of Bellator 213. “The Dragon” believes his Karate style will be too much for Carvalho:

“I’m happy with the change. When I signed with Bellator, I knew this would be a new positive chapter in my career. This breath of fresh air could bring me motivation. I expect to have a great debut fight, I’ve been working intensely and I feel like I’m at one of the best stages of my career. I like it how they are managing me. Conversations are more personal, there’s more flexibility. I’m ready to do my best and become the champion. … I respect Rafael and the career he is building very much. He is a tough guy, it sure will be a great fight. All my preparation is focused towards the development of my mother martial art, Karate. Both martial arts are based on stand-up striking, so it’ll be a good clash. I know he wants to finish the fight and so do I. I bet a lot more on the precision of my Karate.”

Bellator 213 is part of a doubleheader in Hawaii. While Bellator 212 will air on the Paramount Network and DAZN, Bellator 213 will be a DAZN exclusive.

Do you think Lyoto Machida is destined to win the Bellator middleweight gold?