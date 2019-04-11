Lyoto Machida Explains Why Chael Sonnen Is Right Opponent For Bellator 222

Lyoto Machida feels the timing is right for a showdown with Chael Sonnen.

Machida vs. Sonnen will headline Bellator 222 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 14. This will mark Bellator’s second trip to MSG as they made their debut in “The World’s Most Famous Arena” back in June 2017. Sonnen also headlined that card.

Machida Happy To Share The Cage With Sonnen

For “The Dragon,” a match-up with Sonnen is long overdue. During a press conference in NYC, which MMA News attended, Machida gave his take on why a showdown with “The American Gangster” feels right:

“Definitely, I want this fight because this fight was supposed to happen back in the day. There was a lot of buzz between this fight, me and Chael but it didn’t happen. Now I have a chance so as soon as Bellator gave offered his name, I said I’m ready to fight Chael for sure. He’s a tough opponent, for me he’s a legend in the sport as well. I have a lot of respect for him, but I know that the day of the fight the biggest respect that I can give to him is give my best. And do whatever I can do [to] bring this victory.”

