Lyoto Machida Eyes ‘Champ-Champ’ Status In Bellator

Lyoto Machida is feeling “champ-champ” fever.

It’s no secret that high-level fighters have been vying for the distinction of being a two-division champion these days. Conor McGregor became the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter to hold two titles simultaneously under the promotion. The craze doesn’t end with the UFC, however, as Ryan Bader became Bellator’s first “champ-champ,” capturing the heavyweight gold to keep his light heavyweight title company. Patricio Freire followed suit as he’s now the promotion’s featherweight and lightweight ruler.

Lyoto Machida Wants Two Pieces Of Hardware

MMA Fighting interviewed Machida, who admitted he is no exception when it comes to vying for the “champ-champ” status (via MMAMania.com):

“That’s the goal, a champ against champion, so who knows. I already have a victory over both of those guys and you never know what’s gonna happen in the future, but I hope that makes a lot of sense to fight Ryan Bader and also to fight Gegard Mousassi. Just a matter of time.”

Machida is set to meet Chael Sonnen in a light heavyweight clash on June 14. The bout will headline Bellator 222 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. MMA News will provide live coverage of the event so look out for results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.