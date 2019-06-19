Lyoto Machida Feels Deserving Of Bellator Title Shot

Lyoto Machida has Bellator gold in his sights.

Machida shared the cage with Chael Sonnen at Bellator 222 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. This was the second Bellator bout for “The Dragon.” Machida timed Sonnen’s takedown attempts perfectly, landing a flying knee in the opening frame and a jumping knee in the second stanza to seal the deal. Sonnen announced his retirement after the bout.

Machida Believes He Deserves Bellator Title Opportunity

At 205 pounds, Machida feels the benefits of not having to cut a ton of weight but he can also slide back down to the middleweight division if need be. During an appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, “The Dragon” said he’s ready for a shot at Bellator gold:

“I think this fight set me up for the next title shot. It can be in both classes. [Whichever] comes first, I’ll be ready. I’d like to be a champion. That’s my goal here in Bellator. I love being here in Bellator because I feel a lot of respect from the fans and the press, [talking to] everybody. I still believe that I deserve that chance.”

Machida is riding a four-fight winning streak. In that span, he’s defeated Eryk Anders, Vitor Belfort, Rafael Carvalho, and Sonnen. His last defeat was back in Oct. 2017 when he was knocked out by Derek Brunson.

The current Bellator middleweight and light heavyweight champions are fighters who Machida has defeated in the past. Gegard Mousasi holds middleweight gold, while Ryan Bader is the light heavyweight ruler. Bader is also the heavyweight champion.