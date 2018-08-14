Lyoto Machida Reacts to Gegard Mousasi’s Steroid Claims

Lyoto Machida reacts to claims of steroid use thrown his way by Gegard Mousasi.

Machida is now a member of the Bellator roster. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title holder made the move to fulfill a promise he made to Bellator president Scott Coker. “The Dragon” is currently weighing his options in regards to which division he will compete in.

Back in Feb. 2014, Machida earned a unanimous decision victory over Gegard Mousasi. Since then, the current Bellator middleweight champion has accused Machida of juicing when they fought. “The Dragon” responded in an interview with MMAFighting.com:

”Everything Mousasi says only motivates me. I have a win over him and I think he’s a little bothered by it. But I think it’s an easier fight to promote now. I’m very motivated and I want this opportunity, especially with him as a champion. Fighting in Bellator is a dream come true for me. Having a belt is a bigger dream. But I just got to the promotion, one step at a time. I have to fight first, feel well, and then think about this. I want the Bellator belt. I’m not here to be part of the roster and just fight. I came here to become champion and remain champion for as long as I can.”

While a rematch between the two is certainly possible, Mousasi will first have some other business to attend to. On Sept. 29, he will defend his Bellator middleweight title against welterweight champion Rory MacDonald. The event will begin Bellator’s partnership with DAZN, a sports streaming service. Also featured on that card will be perhaps the final chapter in a rivalry involving two mixed martial arts legends. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson will once again take on Wanderlei Silva.

