Lyoto Machida: UFC Matched Bellator’s Offer, But it Was ‘Too Late’

Lyoto Machida has revealed the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matched Bellator’s offer.

Machida made some waves when it was announced that he signed with Bellator MMA. The move surprised many as Machida had been perceived as a “company guy.” In the end, his promise to Bellator president Scott Coker wasn’t going to be broken.

Following a news conference to announce the Bellator/DAZN deal, Machida told MMAJunkie.com that the UFC actually matched the promotion’s offer:

“When I came back to the UFC, it was too late because I gave my word to Mr. (Scott) Coker, and I’m a man of my word. I’m at home here. I’m very happy, and I can’t wait to step in the cage and fight again.”

“The Dragon” enters Bellator having won his last two bouts. The wins were much needed for Machida, who was on a three-fight skid. He suffered finishes at the hands of Luke Rockhold, Yoel Romero, and Derek Brunson.

Machida rebounded with a controversial split decision win over Eryk Anders back in Feb. 2018. He followed that up with a knockout that turned back time. Machida nailed Vitor Belfort with a front kick to the jaw in their May clash.

Machida has yet to decide if he will compete as a light heavyweight or middleweight. He is a former UFC light heavyweight champion, but Bellator’s middleweight division could use a boost. Machida has a victory over the current Bellator 185-pound champion Gegard Mousasi. Back in Feb. 2014, “The Dragon” earned a unanimous decision victory over “The Dreamcatcher.”

Can Lyoto Machida find success in Bellator?