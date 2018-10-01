Lyoto Machida warns Gegard Mousasi that he’s coming for gold.

This past Saturday night (Sept. 29), Mousasi defended his Bellator middleweight title against welterweight champion Rory MacDonald. While many expected the bout to be close, it was the complete opposite. Mousasi decimated MacDonald on his way to a second-round TKO finish.

Lyoto Machida Warns Gegard Mousasi To Be Ready For Him

Machida and Mousasi aren’t exactly chummy. Mousasi has labeled Machida a cheater and wants extensive drug testing if he rematches with “The Dragon.” Speaking to FOX Sports Brazil, Machida sent a message to “The Dreamcatcher” (via Bloody Elbow):

“Let’s make the second fight happen, then. Mousasi has that loss stuck in his throat. In interview he says he’s upset, that he wants to fight me. It’ll be a pleasure, because my goal is the Bellator belt. I’m not here to play around, to have small fights. I’m here to be the champion. I have a very serious appointment in December, but yes I will think about the future. Rafael Carvalho deserves a lot of respect and seriousness in my camp. After that, you’re next, Mousasi. You better be strong or I’ll run over you.”

Back in May, Machida knocked out Vitor Belfort at UFC 224. It was the last fight on Machida’s UFC contract. After making a promise to Bellator president Scott Coker, “The Dragon” jumped ship. He’s scheduled to make his Bellator debut against former middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho on Dec. 15.

Machida and Mousasi have fought each other before. “The Dragon” earned a unanimous decision victory. Mousasi accused Machida of greasing and later had a field day when Machida popped for banned substances by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Mousasi claims Machida made the jump to Bellator to avoid drug testing from USADA.

