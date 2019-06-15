Lyoto Machida Won’t Rule Out Middleweight Title Shot Following Bellator 222

Lyoto Machida enjoys not having to cut a lot of weight at light heavyweight, but he won’t rule out a return to middleweight.

Machida took on Chael Sonnen in the co-main event of Bellator 222 last night (June 14). “The Dragon” landed a clean flying knee to the jaw of Sonnen in the opening frame, but “The American Gangster” survived to make it to round two. Machida wouldn’t be denied in the second stanza as he landed a jumping knee and finished Sonnen with ground-and-pound for the TKO win.

Machida Discusses Potential Title Shot At Light Heavyweight Or Middleweight

MMA News asked Machida if he feels he made a statement against Sonnen during the Bellator 222 post-fight press conference. “The Dragon” believes he did:

“For sure. This performance was amazing. The first fight in Bellator, December in Hawaii I felt kind of pressure because it was my first fight in the Bellator cage. Once you move to another [promotion] it’s kind of natural, you feel the pressure. The pressure can come and you have to control everything. Even though I have a lot of fights under my belt, but as a human being you feel the difference.”

Machida then told MMA News he’s open to challenging for either the light heavyweight or middleweight titles, but admitted things feel a bit nicer at 205 pounds:

“I’m pretty open for that, so I have to confess that in 205 I felt really good because back in the days I already fought at 205. I was a former champion in 205 and not cutting weight for me it’s much better but I’m pretty open. Which comes first, I’ll be ready.”