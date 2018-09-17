Rory MacDonald Doesn’t Agree With GSP’s Method Of Moving Up In Weight

Bellator MMA welterweight champion Rory MacDonald is chasing history. “The Red King” seeks to become a dual-weight champion for the promotion when he challenges Gegard Mousasi for the middleweight title. The action goes down on September 29th from San Jose, California at Bellator 206.

With that being said, MacDonald won’t be using any notes, in regards to moving up in weight, from fellow Tristar MMA teammate Georges St-Pierre. “GSP” made the same weight jump last year when he challenged Michael Bisping for the 185-pound title. Despite “GSP” being victorious in his fight, MacDonald still took issue with St-Pierre’s approach.

He told MMA Fighting he disagreed with St-Pierre’s process from the jump:

“I disagreed with his approach to it from the very beginning,” MacDonald said. “I think he learned a lesson from it as well, so I think I have a good approach to it.”

As for the things he’s doing differently, MacDonald says it won’t present a huge change to his body:

“Not much,” MacDonald said. “I’ve been already doing something just by chance. I’ve been trying to get a little bigger and stronger. But nothing really.

“I’m trying to stay comfortable at my normal weight. Not really. I’m not trying to gorge myself and get too big. I want to be fast, agile and strong.”

What do you make of MacDonald’s comments?