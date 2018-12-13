Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Hopes To Control Her Emotions At Bellator 213

Bellator women’s flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane will attempt to keep herself from bawling ahead of Bellator 213.

Macfarlane will put her women’s flyweight title on the line against Valerie Letourneau. This is a special title defense for Macfarlane as she’s competing in her hometown of Honolulu, Hawaii. Bellator 213 will cap off a doubleheader.

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Wants To Keep Her Emotions In Check

Macfarlane is well aware of the significance of fighting in her hometown. The 125-pound champion told reporters that she’s trying to play it cool to prevent herself from losing sight of the task at hand (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Just trying to not freak out too much about it. I kind of like to distract myself fight week, get out of my head, so I’ve just been cruising at the hotel. It’s actually been really nice. I thought it was going to be a lot more stressful and hectic with fight week obligations and whatnot, but it’s so chill. I think everybody is on Hawaiian time right now, and it’s just a super-chill vibe and atmosphere.”

Also featured on the Bellator 213 card will be the promotional debut of Lyoto Machida. “The Dragon” will meet former Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Carvalho. Bellator 213 will air exclusively on DAZN this Saturday night (Dec. 15).

Stick with MMA News for live coverage of Bellator’s doubleheader in Hawaii.