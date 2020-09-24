Mackenzie Dern Aiming To Fight Next In November

Mackenzie Dern wants to get in one more fight before the end of the year after submitting Randa Markos last weekend at UFC Vegas 11.

“We’re trying to get maybe a fight in November (or) beginning December,” Dern told MMANews. “So far I got a lot of like good feedback. Everyone saying ‘man that was a great submission.’ I hope it wasn’t boring, I know if they don’t train it sometimes you don’t really know what’s going on. I’m excited for who they offer me in November, December if it comes through.”

Dern (9-1) has now one back-to-back fights by first round submission after suffering her first career loss to Amanda Ribas last year at UFC Tampa. The 27-year-old doesn’t have an opponent in mind but believes her impressive win over Markos should warret a notable strawweight.

“I know you need to fight someone in the ring to to go up in the ranks and all these things,” Dern explained. “So really if it’s someone the ranks. If it’s someone out of the ranks, whoever wherever they think I’ll be prepared. I’m glad that they gave me a heads up (with) how much time I had for good camp (against Markos). I’m excited for whoever they do I want to give me. I think will be a good matchup with anyone really.”

The California native didn’t come away empty handed with the victory, earning a 50k ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for her quick win over Markos.

“We’re trying to buy house so definitely going to go towards (that). We want a big backyard for the dogs and everything. We’re definitely going to invest a little bit in Brazil to have our places down there when we go. But we want to get our foundation here in California.”