Mackenzie Dern Announces Pregnancy; Puts Career on Hold

Mackenzie Dern will not be competing any time soon, but she be beginning a much more rewarding career: motherhood. Dern announced via Instagram that she is expecting, sharing the good news with her followers:

“God makes everything so perfect!,” Dern wrote. “I am so happy to be able to share this news! I’m going to be a Mom! I love so much our family and now I have one more HUGE motivation for inside and outside the ring!!

“Thank you God for this blessing 🙏🏼 @santoswesley ❤️ I also want to thank all my fans and sponsors for the support during all the life phases and I can’t wait to be back in the ring! 🥊🥋”

The post makes it very clear that Dern’s fighting days are far from over but will be on a temporary hiatus as she welcomes a new addition to her family. Dern remains undefeated at 7-0. In her last outing, she submitted Amanda Cooper in the first round at UFC 224, but it was not without controversy. Dern missed weight by seven pounds headed into the bout.

Mackenzie Dern is currently ranked #15 in the strawweight division. The 25-year-old made her UFC debut in March of last year (2018).

Who would you like to see Mackenzie Dern face in her return?