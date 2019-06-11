UFC’s Mackenzie Dern Announces Birth Of Baby Girl

Mackenzie Dern’s daughter has been born.
Dern, who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight division, put her professional mixed martial arts career on hold due to her pregnancy. She made the announcement back in February and this past Sunday evening (June 9), her daughter was born.
Dern took to her Instagram account to reveal the birth of Moa:
Our daughter, Moa, is here! June 9th at 8:25pm! A little late, stubborn, american/brazilian, beautiful, perfect, God’s gift and our family’s biggest pride! Delivery was smooth and I had the most important people by my side! Welcome here my baby girl! We love you so much! || Nossa filha, Moa, chegou! Dia 9 de Junho as 20:25h! Um pouco atrasada, teimosa, gringa/brasileira, linda, perfeita, presente de Deus e a maior orgulho da nossa família! O parto foi ótimo com as pessoas mais importante ao meu lado! Bem vinda filha!! Amamos vc!! 💕🍼 🎉
Dern was last seen in action back in May 2018. She submitted Amanda Cooper in the first round. It was her second bout under the UFC banner. Dern’s UFC debut ended in a split decision victory over Ashley Yoder.