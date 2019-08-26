Mackenzie Dern Doesn’t Believe Weight Cut Will Be A Concern Months After Having A Baby

Mackenzie Dern had a baby in June and will fight in October at UFC Tampa. It is no doubt a quick turnaround after having a baby, along with the added weight that comes with it, it was a surprise she is returning at strawweight.

Yet, Dern doesn’t believe the weight cut will be a concern and knows she will make weight.

“I’m just six pounds over the limit and I still have seven weeks left,” said Dern to MMA Fighting. “I know that breastfeeding helps burning calories without even noticing it, plus all the training. My weight is fine, I’m actually surprised. My idea is to burn the fat I got because of the milk and all that, and add muscle.

“I’m focusing on my diet and training. The UFC is sending me meals every day and that helps me a lot because I have no time to cook with the baby. They’ve been helping me a lot.”

Add in the fact that she is breastfeeding as she said, the UFC was hesitant to give her a fight. And, give it to her at strawweight.

“The UFC was struggling to decide if they would clear me or not because I’m still breastfeeding. They were afraid that I would stop producing milk when I cut weight and affect my daughter, but it’s all good,” Dern said. “I’ve been cleared by the doctors and the UFC. I’m feeling fine.

“We get more tired because we don’t get to sleep sometimes and have to wake up early, but other than that everything is normal. It’s just like one of those regular training camps I had prior to being a mom.”

In the end, Mackenzie Dern is eager to get back into the Octagon. She knows she will make weight and get her hand raised.