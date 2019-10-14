Mackenzie Dern Releases Statement On UFC Tampa Loss

Mackenzie Dern suffered her first loss as a pro on Saturday at UFC Tampa at the hands of Amanda Ribas. She was also returning to the Octagon just four months after giving birth to her daughter.

Following the decision loss, Dern, now 7-1, took to Instagram to release a statement on the loss.

“No excuses! Wins and losses are part of life! Thank you to all my family, my coaches, my sponsors and all the fans that continue to believe in me! I have so much ahead of me! Congrats to Amanda for the fight!” – Mackenzie Dern on Instagram.

Many thought Mackenzie Dern was coming back too soon from her pregnancy, but she was adamant that she wanted to return and this was fine. In the fight, the jiu-jitsu specialist had some success in the fight, but could not get the fight to the ground against another BJJ black belt in Ribas.

There is no question Mackenzie Dern is still a very talented fighter, but it is back to the drawing board after the loss to Ribas. She can now go back to being a mother and training and look to get back into the win column when she fights again. When that is, is to be seen.