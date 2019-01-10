Mackenzie Dern Reportedly Sticking With Strawweight Division

It looks like a change of scenery will not be in Mackenzie Dern’s immediate future.

Questions have being lingering on Dern’s weight cutting even before she made her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut. While Dern’s UFC debut went on without an issue, she failed to make weight ahead of her May 2018 bout against Amanda Cooper. In fact, she weighed in at 123 pounds which is well above the strawweight limit. It was the third time Dern failed to fulfill her initial contracted weight.

Dern Plans To Stay At Strawweight

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani is reporting that Dern has made the decision to remain at 115 pounds. Helwani’s source is someone close to Dern’s team. The source also noted that Dern is eyeing a spot on the March 23 card. This is scheduled to be a UFC on ESPN+ 6 event. A location has not been made official.

After Dern’s submission win over Cooper, she appeared on the top 15 UFC strawweight rankings but it was short-lived. Complaints from Angela Hill, Felice Herrig, and others saw the UFC Rankings panel pull a fast one and remove Dern’s name from the list. Seeing as how Dern had a significant weight advantage, many agreed with the switch.

Do you think Mackenzie Dern can be more consistent with her weight going forward?