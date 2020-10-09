Mackenzie Dern vs. Virna Jandiroba Set for UFC 256

A showcase of the grapplers will take place when ranked strawweights Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba square off at UFC 256 in December.

Originally reported by MMA Fighting, Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba will meet in the final pay per view of 2020 at UFC 256. For Dern, this will be her third trip to the Octagon this year, and it will be Jandiroba’s second. Dern and Jandiroba have a combined record of 3-0 this year, and both fighters only have one blemish on their overall MMA record, a fact which will change by night’s end December 12.

At only 27 years of age, Mackenzie Dern has been touted as one of the brightest prospects in the strawweight division. She certainly has not disappointed, with the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt boasting a 4-1 UFC record, with the three latest victories coming by way of submission. In her most recent bout, Dern stopped Randa Markos with what was a prolonged, vicious armbar.

Former Invicta strawweight champion Virna Jandiroba is no stranger to submissions herself, with all but three of her 16 professional victories coming by that route. Jandiroba will look to close the year with a 2-0 record, and perhaps one of these two grappling aces will add to their intimidating submission résumé.

With the addition of this bout, the current UFC 256 lineup includes:

UFC Featherweight Championship Bout: Amanda Nunes © vs. Megan Anderson

Omari Akhmedov vs. Marvin Vettori

What’s your prediction for who will win this showcase of the strawweight grapplers?