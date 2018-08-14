Magnus Cedenblad Announces His Retirement

After 11 years and professional and six years under the UFC umbrella, Magnus Cedenblad has decided to call it a career. Cedenblad made the announcement via Instagram, where he wrote (translated from Swedish)

“Yesterday, I wrote the hardest letter of my life. As everyone knows, I’ve been injured for quite a long period of time and I see no light at the end of the tunnel. I feel like I have to move on with my life and start a completely new chapter instead of holding onto a dream that is becoming more and more pale. As I said, the hardest letter ever — pulling the cord on your best friend who is now dead.

“A tear runs as I am writing this, but I realize this is the right thing to do. Thank you to the UFC. I got to fight in the world’s best organization. And especially, a gigantic thanks to mixed martial arts; you’ve been my best friend and my partner in life for so many years. You’ll always be here, but in a different way.

“And thank you to all of you who have followed my journey. I wish I could have shown more, but that is a part of being a sportsperson. I would have never been pleased, but I am still very proud of myself.

“Thanks for everything and to everybody.”

Cedenblad is retiring from the sport at 36 years of age and has won five of his last six. Unfortunately, Cedenblad is not going out the way he would like to, as it is injuries that have forced the Swede to hang up his gloves and to do so after a losing effort in November of 2016 when he suffered a TKO defeat to Jack Marshman. We at MMANews.com wish Magnus Cedenblad nothing but the best at whatever awaits for him next after a strong UFC career.

What do you think was Magnus Cedenblad’s best performance in the UFC?