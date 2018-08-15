Magomed Ankalaev vs. Marcin Prachino Reported for UFC Moscow

UFC Moscow will be featuring another native of Russia when Magomed Ankalev takes on Marcin Prachnio at UFC Moscow, as reported by Nolan King of MMA Kings via Twitter.

Magomed Ankalaev is a highly touted fighter from Dagestan, Russia who made his UFC debut sporting a 9-0 professional record. Ankalaev was touted as a lock to move to 10-0 by many gamblers ahead of his bout with Paul Craig in March before a literal last-second come-from-behind submission defeat at the hands of submission specialist Paul Craig. Now, instead of looking at a 10-0 record, the same gamblers now see a singing reminder of this loss by way of Ankalev’s 9-1 record as they prepare their updated scouting report on the Dagestan native. Still, Ankalaev was well ahead in his bout with Craig and showed more than a glimpse of the promise people have seen in him in his UFC debut performance and will have an opportunity to show that his unexpected loss to Craig was but a lone, yet early, hiccup in what otherwise could be a dominant and much-needed present in the light heavyweight division.

Marcin Prachnio also dropped his UFC debut after being preceded with high expectations. Prachnio brought with him a 13-2 professional record prior to a round 1 KO loss to Sam Alvey dropped his record to 13-3. Prachnio has been a professional for five years now and holds 10 KO victories, and 11 of his 13 wins have come by first-round stoppage, six of which have come in under two minutes! Ranks and titles held by Prachnio include: a two-time Polish Champion Kyokushinkai Karate Champion and an FFC European MMA Champion. No doubt, Prachnio’s scrap with Ankalaev has all the makings of a classic striker vs. grappler contest.

The current UFC Moscow card is below:

Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski

Petr Yan vs. TBD

Omari Akhmedov vs. C.B. Dollaway

Kajan Johnson vs. Rustam Khabilov

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Marcin Prachnio

Desmond Green vs. Mairbek Taisumov

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Adam Yandiev

Thiago Alves vs. Alexey Kunchenko

Who do you think picks up the win? Ankalev or Prachnio?