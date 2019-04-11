Mairbek Taisumov Accepts USADA Sanction, Tainted Supplements To Blame

Mairbek Taisumov has been hit by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) with a suspension, but it isn’t doom and gloom.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight tested positive for stanozolol metabolites stemming from a Sept. 15 urine sample at a UFC event in Moscow. USADA has determined that Taisumov’s failed test is due to contaminated supplements.

USADA Releases Statement On Taisumov’s Sanction

On their website, USADA has released the following statement:

“USADA announced today that Mairbek Taisumov, of Vienna, Austria, has accepted a six-month sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Taisumov, 30, tested positive for stanozolol metabolites 3′-hydroxystanozolol-O-glucuronide and 16β-hydroxystanozolol-O-glucuronide as the result of an in-competition urine sample he provided on September 15, 2018 at UFC Fight Night in Moscow, Russia. Stanozolol is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

Following notification of his positive test, Taisumov provided USADA with information about dietary supplement products he was using before and at the time of the relevant sample collection. USADA obtained open packages of the dietary supplements and collaborated with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to source unopened packages from Russia. Although no prohibited substances were listed on the supplement labels, product analysis conducted on both the open and independently sourced, unopened packages of the products by the WADA-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah, indicated that they all contained stanozolol.”

Since Taisumov’s suspension began on Oct. 8, he became eligible to compete again on April 8. Taisumov is currently riding a six-fight winning streak and his last victory over Desmond Green was not overturned.