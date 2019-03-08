Paulie Malignaggi Wants Bare-Knuckle Fight With ‘Coward’ Conor McGregor

Paulie Malignaggi isn’t letting his feud with Conor McGregor die.

Malignaggi turned some heads when it was announced that he signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. While those who heard the news had to do a double take, this is indeed a contract that allows him to compete under the bare-knuckle fighting organization. Malignaggi is a retired boxer, who currently serves as a Showtime Boxing color commentator.

Malignaggi Challenges McGregor To Bare-Knuckle Bout

It didn’t take long for Malignaggi to throw down a challenge to McGregor. He took to his Twitter account to call out the “Notorious” one:

Conor the coward @TheNotoriousMMA with 2 minute rounds I'm sure even YOU can't quit at this! Time to settle it.l @bareknucklefc — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) March 7, 2019

“Conor ‘The Coward’ [McGregor], with 2 minute rounds I’m sure even YOU can’t quit at this! Time to settle it [in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship].”

Malignaggi has had beef with McGregor since their sparring session went sour back in 2017. Malignaggi was brought in for McGregor’s camp to spar ahead of a massive money fight with Floyd Mayweather. Once images and video surfaced of the sparring session, Malignaggi took offense and has been hounding McGregor ever since. The former boxing world champion has been calling out McGregor for nearly two full years.

Now that he’s with BKFC, “The Magic Man” is one step closer to fighting McGregor’s teammate and close friend Artem Lobov. Lobov will meet Jason Knight in his BKFC debut on April 20.

Do you think Paulie Malignaggi should give up the ghost?