Malignaggi On Conor McGregor: He’s A Bum, Everybody Beats Up On Him

Paulie Malignaggi doesn’t believe Conor McGregor will be releasing the full video of their sparring session last year.

McGregor sparred with Malignaggi ahead of his Aug. 2017 boxing showdown with Floyd Mayweather. The session sparked a bitter feud between Malignaggi and McGregor due to how the “Magic Man” was portrayed. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White released a clip showing McGregor seemingly scoring a knockdown on Malignaggi during the sparring session.

Malignaggi Goes After McGregor Again

Malignaggi recently appeared on Sirius XM Rush 93’s The Luke Thomas Show. When Malignaggi was asked if the social media bashing from mixed martial arts fans has died down, this is what he had to say:

“I think it died down a little bit when they found out Conor lied to them again. Conor McGregor said he was gonna release sparring footage after the Floyd Mayweather fight and I said from the beginning he was never gonna release it. And then this year he said he was gonna release it a couple of months ago in November. So once again the trolls came out and said, ‘let me have it’ and whatnot but November came and went and obviously we didn’t see any footage. I guess Conor still hasn’t figured out how he’s gonna doctor it correctly and figure out how he’s gonna do it. It’s one of those things where if he doesn’t release it, it’s because I don’t matter and if he does release it, ‘well we’re gonna see what happened Paulie.’ And then when he doesn’t release it again, instead of realizing they’re supporting a bum, everybody just beats up on him, they don’t want to come to terms with it so they’ll change the narrative again.”

Is there any end in sight to the Paulie Malignaggi-Conor McGregor beef?